Tork The Paper Towel Plea

(MENAFN
- 3BL) Originally published on Tork
Almost 1 in 3 Americans face barriers when it comes to washing their hands.* Discover how removing these barriers can make your restrooms more hygienic and inclusive.
Watch the film
We placed the stories of people facing hand hygiene barriers into the hands of those with the power to make a change, at the very place these barriers occur. The restroom.
Hand hygiene barriers
Throughout our lives, many of us do at some point face barriers when washing our hands in public restrooms. These invisible hand hygiene barriers can affect people in multiple ways, but there are multiple solutions. The problem is, it's only the people who face the barriers that are aware of them.
Age-related barriers
Our personal capabilities change with age, affecting mobility, reach and strength. In fact, around 1 in 5 adults experience difficulties using soap or hand towel dispensers due to an injury, health condition, physical capability or as a parent with a child.*
Auditory sensitivity
Some people are more sensitive to loud noises than others, especially the neurodivergent or autistic, as well as young children. 1 in 7 American adults cited loud noises as a source of difficulty personally or when assisting a child using public restrooms.*
Hygiene concerns
Many people avoid visiting public toilets and washing their hands due to poor hygiene levels. And more than 1 in 3 Americans cite lack of cleanliness as a barrier to using workplace or public restrooms.*
Skin sensitivities
Some soaps contain ingredients that can cause skin irritation. In the US 31.6 m people suffer from eczema** and may find that some hand soaps irritate their skin.
Simple, practical actions
Simple, practical actions to help make hand hygiene more inclusive in your restroom.
Download your guide here .
References
* Survey among nationally representative group, barriers faced personally or in assisting others, 2024
** Eczema Prevalence, Quality of Life and Economic Impact (nationaleczema)
MENAFN11042024007202015466ID1108085013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.