Taco Bell And Pizza Hut Are Going 'AI-First,' Yum!'S New Tech Chief Says

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by The Wall Street Journal
Yum! Brands has a vision for“AI-powered” fast-food in which artificial intelligence shapes nearly every aspect of how its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Habit Burger Grill restaurants are run.
Led by Joe Park, Yum!'s new chief digital and technology officer, the fast-food giant has been increasing its investment in technology and automation. About 45%, or about $30 billion, of Louisville, Ky.-based Yum!'s sales are digital, Park said, roughly double the level in 2019.
Continue reading here .
MENAFN11042024007202015466ID1108084998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.