Two Men Arrested For Drug Trafficking, Ministry Shares Scenes From Drugs Raid

Doha, Qatar: Two individuals in Qatar were arrested for drug trafficking. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) as it shared a video of an operation against traffickers.

The Ministry, on social media, shared a three-minute video depicting scenes during the raid.

In the video, authorities were seen monitoring the suspects and the illegal trade, followed by a car chase. The two men were then arrested by officers in a secluded area. The video further showed the suspects being frisked while several illegal items were found inside their vehicles.