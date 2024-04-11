Two Men Arrested For Drug Trafficking, Ministry Shares Scenes From Drugs Raid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Two individuals in Qatar were arrested for drug trafficking. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) as it shared a video of an operation against traffickers.
The Ministry, on social media, shared a three-minute video depicting scenes during the raid.
In the video, authorities were seen monitoring the suspects and the illegal trade, followed by a car chase. The two men were then arrested by officers in a secluded area. The video further showed the suspects being frisked while several illegal items were found inside their vehicles.
