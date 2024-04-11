Haryana School Bus Accident: PM Modi Says 'Extremely Painful...' As 6 Children Die. 10 Latest Updates

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Expressing condolences to the grieving families of the deceased children in Haryana's Mahendragarh school bus accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, the incident was“extremely painful” and hoped for speedy recovery of 20 other children injured in the accident today, six students of GL Public School were killed and nearly 20 were injured after the bus carrying the children met with an accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh. Preliminary reports suggest that the school bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town for the speedy recovery of all the injured children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter),“The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is providing all possible help to the victims and their families.”Taking to X, Amit Shah posted,“The accident of the school bus in Mahendragarh, Haryana, is extremely saddening. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased children. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The injured children are being provided assistance by the local administration. I hope for their speedy recovery.”
Haryana Transport Minister Aseem has said the negligence of the school is very clear in this case and a high-level committee will probe the incident.“A high-level committee will probe the incident. FIR to be registered against the school. In March, a fine of ₹15000 was imposed on this school bus due to incomplete papers. The negligence of the school is very clear in this case”Fitness tests of all school vehicles will be conducted across the state, state transport minister Aseem said Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta has said that they have applied for the termination of the school license as it was conducting classes even on a gazetted holiday students who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment. They are now out of danger. The government is doing everything to provide them with the best medical assistance, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner said.\"Four students were brought dead, and one critical student who was put on a ventilator passed away at the hospital. 15 injured students have been referred to another hospital. SDM and administration are present,\" ANI quoted Ravi Kaushik, a doctor at Nihal Hospital as saying to some reports the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol, Haryana police said that he has been arrested and his medical report is awaited.
“He has been apprehended and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to establish whether he was drunk or not, PTI quoted Mahendragarh SP Arsh Verma as saying to X, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said“Deeply saddened by the accident of a school bus in Kanina, Mahendragarh. My condolences are with the bereaved families who have lost their innocent children. I wish speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration was taking care of the injured.”Quoting to an injured student PTI reported that the driver of the school bus was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle resulting in the crash. The driver also appeared to be drunk, he said.
