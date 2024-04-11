MS Dhoni's Former Business Partner Mihit Diwakar Arrested For Misusing 'Thala's' Name. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Months after former business partner Mihit Diwakar filed a defamation case against India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, they were arrested on Tuesday and taken into custody by the Jaipur police, reported NDTV, Dhoni had complained to Diwakar – director of Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd, alongside his wife Soumya Das's arrest came in response to alleged reports of unauthorized use of Dhoni's name to establish cricket academies. Despite revocation of authority by Dhoni, the Aarka Sports director opened, and used Dhoni's name READ: MS Dhoni sued for defamation by former business partners in Delhi HCThe accused has also been charged with taking money for MS Dhoni Cricket and Sports Academies, which led to purported fraud of over ₹15 crore to the report, Diwakar's Aarka Sports was to share profits in the ratio mentioned in the agreement, and along with paying the franchise fee, he violated all the terms and conditions the complaint, Dhoni alleged that Diwakar was set up by the partners without his knowledge, adding that the authority letter provided by Dhoni to the partners was revoked on 15 August 2021 Sports Management continued setting up cricket academies and sports complexes in Dhoni's name, even after revoking the authority letter. Also, Diwakar did not share any amount or information with Dhoni, NDTV quoted the lawyer as saying Indian Cricket legend had filed a case under Sections 406, 420,467,468,471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at District Court Ranchi against Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd, Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das in January, Mihit Diwakar along with his wife Soumya Das filed a request for a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni, social media platforms, and media houses return, Dhoni recently filed a criminal case against Diwakar and Das claiming that they duped him of around ₹16 crore by not honoring a contract to establish cricket academies, reported PTI agency inputs.

