BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Talks Of 'Struggle With Dynasties' Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls: 'In Film Industry Also...'

- Live Mint) "Hitting out at the INDIA alliance, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said the INDIA bloc parties have no political issues to fight for also said that new people should be given a chance in the politics a post on X, Kangana Ranaut said:“New people and outsiders should be given a chance. In the film industry also, I had to struggle with dynasties. They (the INDIA alliance) are not able to decide on their candidate. They seem to be nervous and scared... They have no political issues left... I follow an Ayurvedic and Yogic lifestyle... We need an airport here for tourism...”ALSO READ: Katchatheevu row: Digvijaya slams PM Modi for 'talking nonsense', Kangana says...Reacting to Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remarks that“who lives there” on Katchatheevu Island, Kangana Ranaut also said that due to such a thought process, development could not take place in the remote areas of the country under the Congress' tenure.“Nehruji's thinking of calling 'Aksai Chin a barren land' is still alive in Congress. Digvijay ji's statement regarding Kachchativu island reflects the same thinking. Due to this mentality, development could not take place in the remote areas of India under Congress rule...There will be no compromise with the geographical integrity of the country, and the country will definitely give a reply to those who have such thinking,” Ranaut wrote on X.Earlier, Digvijay Singh on Katchatheevu Island said,“Does anyone live there? This is utter nonsense. PM Modi talks baseless.”The island, located between Rameswaram in India and Sri Lanka, is traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, the then central government accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the“Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime Agreement.”
ALSO READ: 'Proud Hindu, don't consume meat or beef': BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana RanautOn April 8, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut had clarified that she neither consumes beef nor any other kind of red meat.“I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram,” Kangana had said in a post on X.
