Hotter Than Expected....: PM Modi Reviews Preparedness For Heat Wave During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the ensuing heat wave season as the forecast suggests above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country from April to June. This also coincides with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary, officials from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the National Disaster Management Authority were participating in the review meeting, according to the press release of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).At the review meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the temperature outlook for the period from April to June. He was told of the likelihood of above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, especially with high probability over Central India and western peninsular India to the PMO press release, PM Modi reviewed the health sector's preparedness for the heat wave to ensure availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water read: EC issues heat wave advisory for Lok Sabha elections 2024, lists dos and don'ts. Details hereThe review panel stressed on the timely dissemination of essential information, education, and communication (ICE) material for awareness of the heat waves, especially in regional languages through all platforms such as television, radio and social media the hotter than normal summers are coinciding with the general elections, PM Modi felt that advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely read: Weatherman signals a nasty summer ahead for IndiaThe Prime Minister stressed upon the“whole of Government” approach.

He said that all arms of the government at Central, State and District levels and various Ministries need to work in synergy on to tackle the heat waves.

PM Modi also stressed upon the awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals while also highlighted on the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires.



