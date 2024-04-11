PHOTOS Emerge Of Terrorist Eliminated In Pulwama Encounter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A terrorist has been gunned down by security forces during an encounter that took place in Frasipora, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The operation, initiated in the early hours of Thursday in the Muraan area of south Kashmir, was based on intelligence about terrorist presence. The slain terrorist has been identified as Danish Aijaz Sheikh.

Upon receiving the information, a joint team of police and security forces swiftly cordoned off the area to prevent any escape. However, terrorists opened fire during the search operation, leading to a retaliatory response from the security forces.

As a result of the exchange of gunfire, one terrorist's body has been recovered, while another is suspected to be trapped in the vicinity. Although the gunfire has ceased, security forces continue thorough searches in the region.

This incident adds to a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir, reflecting ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region. Notably, it occurred approximately a week after Indian Army personnel successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district's Uri sector, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist.