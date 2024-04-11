PM Modi Interacts With Young Indian Games, Tries His Hands On A VR Game (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unprecedented event, prominent Indian gamers engaged in a special conversation covering gaming culture, youth aspirations, and more, alongside the Prime Minister. During the discussion, the Prime Minister also ventured into gaming, trying his hand at various games. The full video of this unique interaction is set to be released on April 13 at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned for the revealing insights and memorable moments from the event.
