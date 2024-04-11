Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress’ Virender Rawat Vs Former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat In Haridwar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BJP's former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat and state vice president of the Congress Virender Rawat will lock horns in the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat which goes to polls in the first phase of the seven-phased general elections on April 19.



The Hardwar seat comprises 14 Assembly segments including Dharampur, Doiwala, Rishikesh, Hardwar, l, Jwalapur, Bhagwanpur, Jhabrera, Pirankaliyar, Roorkee, Khanpur, Manglore, Laksar, Hardwarrural.



Who are the main contenders?

The BJP has replaced its two-time sitting MP and former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on the seat and given a chance to former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Congress, too, has replaced the candidate who fought in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections – Ambrish Kumar – and fielded a new one – Virender Rawat.

2019 election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank from BJP won the seat with a margin of 258,729 votes. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was polled 665,674 votes with a vote share of 52.00 % and defeated Ambrish Kumar from INC who got 406,945 votes (31.96 %).

2014 election results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank from BJP won the seat and was polled 592,320 votes with a vote share of 50.38%. INC candidate Renuka Rawat got 414,498 votes (35.25 %) and was the runner-up Pokhriyal Nishank defeated Renuka Rawat by a margin of 177,822 votes.