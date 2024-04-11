PSG Star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League Dream Hangs In Balance After 'Invisible' Show Against Barcelona

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a revealing 2021 interview, Kylian Mbappe shared his ultimate aspiration: "My biggest dream is to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain." As his tenure at PSG draws to a close, the French captain finds himself standing at a crucial crossroads.

Amid widespread speculation that this season will mark Mbappe's farewell to PSG, reports have surfaced indicating his intention to depart the club upon the expiry of his contract. However, before likely making the transition to Real Madrid in the summer, the 25-year-old sensation remains steadfast in his quest to realize his long-cherished ambition.

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League first leg against Barcelona, Mbappe declared, "It's the time for the big players. I'm ready and of course, as usual, I won't hide." However, contrary to his assertion, the Frenchman found himself stifled by Barcelona's defensive prowess during PSG's 3-2 defeat.

Barcelona effectively neutralized Mbappe, limiting his impact on a match where he was expected to shine. He made just 44 touches, the fewest among PSG's outfield players who played over 45 minutes. Despite his efforts, Mbappe struggled to break through Barcelona's defense, completing only one of his three dribbles. Furthermore, it marked the first time since April 28, 2021, against Manchester City, that he failed to register a shot on target in a Champions League match at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe's late, desperate attempt to capitalize on a rebound encapsulated his frustration in a game where he largely remained invisible.

As Mbappe's time at PSG nears its end, the pressure mounts for him to seize his last opportunity to clinch the Champions League title with the club. Yet, with formidable challenges ahead and his dream hanging in the balance, Mbappé faces a daunting task in his pursuit of glory.