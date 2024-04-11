Digital Renaissance: Global Market Of Artification Brings Rubens And Rembrandt Artworks To Global Blockchain Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Market of Artification, the first and only platform which digitizes ancient artworks into NFTs, joins the Global Blockchain Show at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai on April 16 and 17.





Dubai, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blockchain Show is pleased to announce Global Market of Artification (GMA) as its diamond sponsor at the upcoming two-day conference, set to take place at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai. Artworks by renowned masters like Rubens and Rembrandt will be featured at the event. With the inclusion of GMA, the event aims to provide a platform for all emerging and established NFT artists to showcase their designs and art.



Rome-based company GMA is focused on offering NFT services through a unique tokenization experience, enabling a new form of investment in world-renowned artworks. The platform enables individuals to tokenize their artwork, including the likes of Caravaggio, Tiziano Vecelli, and Canaletto, and sell it as NFT on the blockchain while retaining possession of the physical piece of art. GMA promotes the accessibility and democratization of investment in art. It introduces this potential safe investment option that promises to revolutionize the market and will mark a significant moment in the evolution of the art market and tokenization, redefining what it means to invest in digital assets in the 21st century. GMA's goal is to become a new reference in the art market.

“We are the one and only platform which provides the tokenization of their ancient artworks. We transform their physical artwork into a valuable digital asset, ensuring that its legacy endures and remains undiminished by the passage of time,” said Gregorio Maiorano, Co-founder of GMA with Alberto Gomez Kasperson, who started the company to encourage young individuals to explore traditional art via modern means.

The artworks produced by GMA span across centuries, ranging from the Renaissance period to the contemporary age, while also uniting the physical and digital realms. One of the NFTs includes Pieter Paul Rubens' Daniel in the lion's pit which depicts Christ coming down from the cross. The painting predates the prototype of the painting now in the National Gallery in Washington and is priced at 12,222.00 ETH on GMA's platform. While all the transactions are managed by the underlying Ethereum Blockchain, the value of the NFTs is identical to the real artworks. Since GMA sells the digital rights of the ancient artworks via NFTs, the value remains stable and can be viewed as an investment.

GMA's work represents the prime example of our future where cryptocurrencies and blockchain will become the norm. The company will bring about 30 digital artworks and five physical pieces from the Renaissance period to the Global Blockchain Show including works of Rembrandt, Rubens, Lorenzo Lotto, Antonio Allegri and many more. These artworks are priced up to approximately 12,000 ETH.

The Global Blockchain Show, organized by VAP Group, aims to highlight blockchain and web3 innovations that are reshaping the future of art, finance, technology, security and other major industries. The event strives to offer a stage for both budding and seasoned NFT artists to exhibit their creative designs and artworks.

About Global Market of Artification:

Global Market of Artification (GMA) is an innovative company offering a unique tokenization experience, enabling a new way of investing in world-renowned works of art.

The platform enables the creation of a NFT that represents the digital rights of the artwork granted by the artwork's owner through a legal contract.



GMA introduces this potential safe investment option that promises to revolutionize the market and will mark a significant moment in the evolution of the art market and tokenization, redefining what it means to invest in digital assets in the 21st century

About VAP Group:



VAP Group, an industry leader with over a decade of expertise in Web3 and Blockchain solutions, continues to revolutionize the landscape of digital innovation. Established in 2013, VAP Group has consistently delivered premium services including public relations, advertising, recruitment, content development, media, and management. Led by Mr. Vishal Parmar, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VAP Group stands at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of blockchain technology. Under his mentorship, the company has focused on pioneering strategies in PR marketing, influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, conferences, and campaigns, setting new benchmarks in the industry. What truly sets VAP Group apart is its dedication to creativity, uniqueness, and holistic solutions. By adopting an innovative and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group has distinguished itself as a beacon of innovation amidst the competitive landscape of blockchain consultancy.



VAP Group is the organiser of Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, extraordinary platforms poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain and AI technology respectively, offering dynamic gatherings where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of these transformative technologies.





