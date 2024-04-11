Wawa To Mark 60Th Anniversary Milestone With Free, Any-Size Hot Coffee On Tuesday, April 16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Mark Chainwide Celebration, Wawa to Give Away 1.5 Million Cups of Coffee, Recognize Over 1,000 Day Brightening Customers, Distribute $1 Million in Gift Cards to Local and National Charity Partners, and Celebrate Expansion Plans

WAWA, Pa., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced a special milestone in the company's history. This year's annual Wawa Day tradition will mark Wawa's 60 th anniversary in the convenience retail space and will be packed with more excitement and day-brightening moments than ever before! On April 16 th , the company will celebrate the occasion by offering customers FREE hot coffee of any size , chainwide, all day ! Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give nearly 1.5 million free cups of any-size coffee to customers at its more than 1,000 stores, which will be decked out in 1960s décor and feature special 60-cent promotions! To view images of vintage Wawa through the years and special video, click here .



On April 16,1964 , Wawa entered the retail business by opening its first store in Folsom, Pennsylvania. Now, more than 1,000 stores later, Wawa is celebrating 60 years in retail by thanking communities with free coffee and sharing stories of the special connections between associates and customers that have been building for six decades.

“As we celebrate this momentous 60th anniversary milestone, we want to thank our customers and associates for creating the unforgettable connections that have propelled us through the years and have allowed us to continue to go beyond filling orders, to fulfilling lives every day,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa's CEO.“On April 16, we invite our customers to celebrate our history and our future, and toast with us as we celebrate the countless day-brightening moments that we have had together through the years.”

Key chainwide Wawa Day activities will include:



Free Hot Coffee, Chainwide: Wawa will give away close to 1.5 million free cups of any-size hot coffee for all customers, chainwide, all day in vintage cups that reflect designs through the decades . Customers can simply come into their local store and grab their favorite hot beverage from Wawa's self-serve coffee bar with our heartfelt thanks for being loyal customers.

“Day Brightener” Recognition for Customers: All 1,000+ stores across Wawa's chain will select a "Day Brightening” customer that is near and dear to the store team and present them with a special Day Brightener sash, mug and a week's worth of coffee.

Soaring at 60 Expansion Announcements : This Wawa Day, Wawa will thank its customers for enabling the company to reach this tremendous milestone and share plans for future expansion. To learn more about Wawa's expansion plans, click here .

Special 60-Cent Deals and Store Decor: Stores will feature vintage décor, cups, hoagie paper and offer special tumblers for sale. Additionally, customers will enjoy special 60-cent promotions, including a special 60-cent birthday cake donut as well as teas, juices, lemonade!

Celebrating the 10 th Anniversary of The Wawa Foundation: In April of 2014, Wawa celebrated its 50th anniversary with the launch of The Wawa Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to encompass most of Wawa's charitable giving. This Wawa Day will mark 10 years since the Foundation's inception! Throughout the years, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have contributed more than $160 million to causes related to health, hunger and everyday heroes. Presentation of $1 million in gift cards to National and Local Partners: Wawa and the Wawa Foundation will honor their local and national charity partners by distributing $1 Million in gift cards! Partners include Special Olympics, the American Red Cross, Children's Miracle Network, the USO, JDRF, LLS and Check Out Hunger Feeding America Food Bank partners.

About Wawa

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and“certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. With nearly 1,000 locations to date, Wawa stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza along with an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes Ranks Wawa as #20 of America's Largest Private Companies, #1 in Convenience Category for America's Best Customer Service by Newsweek, and one of Forbes 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and New College Grads.

