Thalapathy Vijay Starrer 'The Greatest Of All Time' To Release On THIS Date; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thalapathy Vijay's most-awaited film, 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) will hit theatres on September 5, 2024. The official release date of the upcoming film was announced by its makers on Thursday, April 11.





Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu have collaborated on a film for the first time. Venkat Prabhu's 'The Greatest of All Time' is a science fiction film. Vijay plays two characters in the film, which AGS Entertainment produces.



The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj.



'The Greatest of All Time,' produced by AGS Entertainment, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen.