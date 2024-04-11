Which Is Virat Kohli's Most Loved Innings Of His Career? 'King' Reveals In Quiz Session With RCB Stars (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's batting legend Virat Kohli, often hailed as one of the modern-day cricketing greats, has crafted a career that epitomizes dedication, skill, and unparalleled consistency. Emerging from the ranks of India's youth teams, Kohli swiftly ascended to the senior squad, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey. With an insatiable hunger for runs and an unyielding spirit, he has shattered records and redefined batting mastery across all formats of the game.

Kohli's sheer dominance at the crease, characterized by his exquisite stroke play and unwavering focus, has earned him the admiration of fans worldwide. As a run-machine, the batting icon has played innumerable knocks for the country as well as for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). But how often do you wonder which is 'King' Kohli's most loved innings of his career so far?

Amid the ongoing IPL 2024 season, Virat Kohli revealed his most memorable innings of his career during a fun quiz session with four of his RCB teammates, including captain Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik.

In a video titled 'Know Your Teammate with Virat Kohli', shared on X, formerly Twitter, the batting legend asked his RCB mates, "What's my unique bowling record in international cricket?"

The question left the RCB players stumped and after all four of them gave their answers, Kohli said, "I'm the only bowler to pick up a wicket of the zeroth ball I've bowled. I got Kevin Pietersen stumped off a wide ball. So zero balls, but one wicket."

The next question Virat Kohli asked his RCB teammates was, "Which is the most loved innings of my career?"

In response, Faf, Siraj and Rajat guessed if it was Kohli's innings against the mighty Australians in Australia. However, Dinesh Karthik said it could either be Kohli's 82-run innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 or the 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup.

"DK is right. T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022," revealed Kohli.

His third question to RCB players was, "Which cricket legend do I wish I got a chance to play with?"

"Vivian Richards," was a unanimous response. However, Faf also stated it could be West Indian legend Brian Lara.

"It is Viv Richards," said Kohli.

Kohli, who missed the Test series against England due to the birth of his second child, has set IPL 2024 on fire with his batting prowess. The Indian batting icon has amassed 316 runs in five matches played for RCB so far. He became the leading run-scorer in this edition of the T20 league recently after his sensational century (113 runs) in RCB's last match against Rajasthan Royals.

In the upcoming IPL 2024 Match 25, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. MI enters the match with a boost of confidence following their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals, whereas RCB aims to bounce back after a loss to the Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. With 32 meetings between them in the tournament thus far, MI holds the upper hand with 18 victories, while RCB has clinched victory in 13 matches.