Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Rents House In Belagavi Following Local Vs Outsider Row

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar has fulfilled his promise to establish residency in Belagavi, as he and his family members moved into a house in the city on Tuesday, coinciding with the Ugadi festival. The move comes after Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, during the election campaign, challenged Shettar to provide a local address, citing him as an outsider. Shettar, seemingly retaliating to the challenge, has now taken up residence in Belgaum Rural Constituency.

The housewarming ceremony saw traditional rituals being performed, including the puja and the ritual of churning milk. Among those present were MP Mangala Angadi, Shettar's son Sankalpa, daughter-in-law Shraddha Shettar, and others.

Expressing his intentions further, Shettar announced plans to open an office in Belgaum, stating that the house was constructed as promised to their workers.

Former CM Shettar, hailing from Hubli, emphasized his connection to Belagavi, stating it as his "karmabhoomi" owing to his extensive work in the district as an in-charge minister. He dismissed Congress's criticism of him as an outsider, challenging his opponent, Mrunal Hebbalkar, to scrutinize his residency details.

In response, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar questioned Shettar's claim, urging him to reveal his Belagavi address before declaring it as his workplace. She countered BJP's campaign boasting the Modi wave, highlighting the alleged negligence of local MPs in addressing issues such as floods and droughts in Belagavi.