'Koi Rahta Nahi Hai Toh...': PM Modi Hits Back At Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu Comment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 11) expressed discourse on the Katchatheevu issue during his recent rally in Rajasthan, addressing the controversy surrounding senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks about the island's significance.

In his speech, without naming Digvijaya Singh, PM Modi questioned the mentality behind trivialising the importance of uninhabited territories. He criticised the notion of relinquishing such territories merely because nobody is settled in that place, drawing parallels with the desert landscape. The Prime Minister highlighted the need to serve the country with a broader perspective rather than viewing uninhabited spaces as expendable assets.

The Katchatheevu issue has gained traction, especially in light of recent claims by the BJP, citing RTI documents, alleging that the Congress government ceded the island to Sri Lanka. Singh's controversial statement dismissing the issue further fueled the debate, drawing parallels to Nehru's characterization of Aksai Chin as "barren land."

PM Modi further explained the connection between Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, stressing on the sacrifices made by Rajasthan's martyrs for the nation's security. He cautioned against narrow-minded thinking and urged Congress leaders to recognize the historical and strategic significance of territories like Katchatheevu.

The BJP's amplification of the Katchatheevu issue, particularly in Tamil Nadu where it seeks electoral gains, has drawn criticism from the Congress. Former Union Minister P Chidambaram questioned the timing of PM Modi's fervor for Katchatheevu, highlighting the lack of substantial action on the matter during BJP's previous tenure.

Chidambaram further challenged the BJP's claims, suggesting that the issue was being politicized for electoral gains rather than addressing genuine concerns.