Westamerica Bank Announces New Board Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation announces the appointment of Martin Camsey to its Board of Directors.



"We are pleased to add Martin Camsey to our Board of Directors," said David L. Payne, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westamerica Bancorporation.“Martin has over 35 years of experience in the retail automobile industry. His unique background in finance and administration will enhance our board and contribute to our ongoing governance practices.” In addition to being a Director of Westamerica Bank, Mr. Camsey will serve as a member of the Audit and Employee Benefits committees.

Mr. Camsey was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at O'Gara Coach Company, a real estate investor and retailer of ultra-luxury and race vehicles. His experience in the automobile industry includes positions from Controller to Vice President/CFO and board member. Prior to that, Mr. Camsey was with Price Waterhouse for five years. Mr. Camsey retired in 2022.

Mr. Camsey is a member of the AICPA and California Society of CPA's. Mr. Camsey earned a BS degree in Business Administration/Accounting from CSU Sacramento and is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive) in the State of California.

Mr. Camsey has served on numerous nonprofit boards and organizations including: Junior Achievement, The Salvation Army, Sacramento Children's Museum, Stanford Home for Children, KVIE Public Television and Dignity Health Sacramento Service Area Hospital Community Board.

Martin Camsey's education and background in finance and administration as well as operational responsibilities, both in retail business and nonprofit governance, provides the Board with financial expertise, management and entrepreneurial skills.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson, SVP and Chief Financial Officer

(707) 863-6840

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



