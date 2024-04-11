IPL 2024: Records Galore As RCB Battle MI At Wankhede

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Match 25 of Indian Premier League 2024 as Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik struck superb half-centuries for Royal Challengers Bengaluru while Jasprit Bumrah claimed a fifer for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday

Du Plessis struck a 40-ball 61, Rajat Patidar hammered 50 off 20 deliveries before Dinesh Karthik blazed to a 23-ball unbeaten 53 in the death overs after Boom Boom Bumrah had claimed two wickets off successive deliveries twice on his way to a brilliant 5-21 off four overs, as RCB reached 196/6 in 20 overs after Hardik Pandya had won the toss and asked them to bat first.

This was the first instance of three batters scoring half-centuries and a bowler bagging five wickets in the same innings of a match in the Indian Premier League.

It was also the first instance of three fifty-plus scores and three ducks in the same innings as Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal LOmror and Vijaykumar Vyshak scored a zero each for Royal Challengers while Faf, Patidra and Karthik scored half-centuries for RCB.

Bumrah claimed his second five-wicket haul in his IPL career which started in 2013, finishing with 5-21 in four overs. This is his second-best bowling effort after 5-10 in 2023. In 125 matches, he has taken 155 wickets so far.

On his way to his second fifer, Bumrah was twice on a hat-trick claiming two wickets in two deliveries twice.

There was another landmark for Mumbai Indians as Shreyas Gopal got his 50th wicket in his 50th IPL match. He reached the landmark when he got Glenn Maxwell for a duck, trapping him lbw.