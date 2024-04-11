Modular Trailer Market Forecasted To Reach US$ 16.2 Billion By 2034 With 5.4% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The modular trailer market is thriving due to trends like telematics adoption, renewable energy projects, and urbanization. In the United Kingdom, technological advancements in design and materials, alongside improved load capacity and telematics management, are driving market growth.
NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The modular trailer market is estimated to be worth US$ 9.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 16.2 billion by 2034 . Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% .
Increasing application in construction, mining, energy, and transportation, where the efficient and reliable transportation of heavy or oversized cargo is essential to drive the market demand during the forecast period.
Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample:
The demand for expedited delivery of goods and the expansion of e-commerce will necessitate using modular trailers as an effective means of transportation for large and bulky loads. Modifications to safety, pollution, and transportation laws may impact modular trailer design and uptake, spurring additional innovation and market expansion.
Constant improvements in technology, materials, and trailer design make modular trailers more effective, safe, and high-performing. Features that enhance operational capabilities and draw in clients seeking cutting-edge transportation solutions include lightweight materials, sophisticated load management systems, and remote monitoring.
Key Takeaways
From 2019 to 2023, the modular trailer market expanded at a CAGR of 7.2%. Based on the type, the multi-axles segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% The demand for modular trailers in the United Kingdom is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034. In the United States, the modular trailer industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034. China is projected to expand by a CAGR of 5.9% between 2024 and 2034. The modular trailer market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.8% during 2034.
“The increasing infrastructural development across the globe and increased expansion of various industries drive the modular trailer market,” - Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)
Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:
Competitive Landscape
The market players may expand their product portfolios to offer a comprehensive range of trailers for different applications and industries. Market players are collaborating with other industry players, including logistics providers, fleet operators, and technology partners, which can create synergies and enhance capabilities
Demarko Trailers manufactures heavy-duty trailers and transport equipment, including modular trailers, low loaders, and extendable trailers. They offer innovative solutions for transporting oversized and heavy cargo in various industries. Hugelron Tech Co. Ltd. manufactures modular trailers and specialized transport solutions. They focus on providing high-quality trailers with advanced features, such as hydraulic steering systems, telescopic trailers, and modular platform trailers. Goldhofer is a global leader in manufacturing heavy-duty trailers and transport equipment. They offer a comprehensive range of modular trailers, including self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), hydraulic modular trailers, and specialized transport solutions for various industries.
Key Companies Profiled Faymonville K-Line Trailers Ltd Tidd Ross Todd Limited Shandong Titan Vehicle Co. Ltd Demarko Trailers Hugelron Tech Co. Ltd VMT Industries Goldhofer Tantri Broshuis BV
Report Scope
| Attributes
| Details
| Estimated Market Size in 2024
| US$ 9.6 billion
| Projected Market Valuation in 2034
| US$ 16.2 billion
| Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034
| 5.4 %
|
| Forecast Period
| 2024 to 2034
| Historical Data Available for
| 2019 to 2023
| Market Analysis
| Value in US$ billion
| Key Countries Profiled
|
The United States Canada Brazil Mexico Germany The United Kingdom France Spain Italy Russia Poland Czech Republic Romania India Bangladesh Australia New Zealand China Japan South Korea GCC countries South Africa Israel
Request Report Methodology:
Modular Trailer Market - Key Segments
By Type:
Multi-Axle Telescopic/Extendable Lowboy Trailer
By Axles:
By Application:
Construction & Infrastructure Mining Wind & Energy Heavy Engineering
By Region:
North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe South Asia and Pacific East Asia The Middle East and Africa
Author
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.
Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.
Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain
Automotive Trailer Drawbar Market Share is set to be valued at US$ 561.4 Million by 2032. Trailer Surge Brake Market Demand is to be valued at US$ 8 Billion by 2032. Boat Trailers Market Size to reach US$ 1,590 million by 2033. Boat Trailer Industry Analysis In Japan is likely to secure US$ 20.34 million by 2034. Boat Trailer Industry Analysis in Western Europe is to reach US$ 283.66 million by 2034. Autonomous Crane Market Demand to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% through 2032. Automotive Performance Tuning and Engine Remapping Service in Western Europe will likely secure US$ 1,014.78 million by 2034. Axial Piston Motor Market Size is projected to reach US$ 529 million by 2034. Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Growth registering a staggering CAGR of 31.7% by 2034. Diesel Power Engine Market Share is expected to attain a valuation of around US$ 18.8 billion by 2034.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Contact Us:
Nandini Singh Sawlani
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: ...
Website:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube
MENAFN11042024004107003653ID1108084765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.