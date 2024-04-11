Availability Of Transgene's 2023 Universal Registration Document

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that its Universal registration document for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, was submitted to the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés financiers – AMF) in ESEF format and registered under the reference D.24-0274.
The 2023 Universal Registration Document is available to the public under the conditions provided by applicable regulations. The document is available on the Company's website: , in the“Investors/Financial information” section and on the AMF website:
It includes:
the 2023 annual financial report; the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance; the statutory auditor's reports; information on the share buyback program; information related on the auditor's fees.
The universal registration document also includes information on the Company's environmental and social responsibility.
