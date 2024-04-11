Italy's Buy Now Pay Later Market Expects Robust Growth, Surpassing US$12 Billion By 2029, Driven By Market Expansion And Consumer Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. Italy's burgeoning Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector is predicted to expand significantly, with projections indicating a growth rate of 16.7% annually to reach US$7.09 billion in 2024. Strengthening this sector's growth story over the medium to long term, the BNPL industry sees a consistent rise in adoption rates, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% expected from 2024 to 2029. Such potent growth forecasts suggest the Italian BNPL gross merchandise value will escalate from US$6.07 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$12.07 billion by 2029.



The impressive surge in Italy's BNPL sector can be attributed to the significant increase in e-commerce penetration observed over the past four quarters. This phenomenon illustrates the changing consumer behavior and heightened demand for flexible payment solutions in the digital marketplace.

Data-Centric Analysis of the BNPL Industry

The latest industry report provides extensive data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later landscape, elaborating market opportunities and associated risks across varied retail categories. Through a compilation of over 75 key performance indicators at the national scale, the report offers a detailed understanding of market dynamics, including size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

The comprehensive examination also dissects market opportunities by business models, sales channels, both offline and online, and distribution models. Adding to this, it presents a synopsis of consumer behavior and retail spending patterns, contextualized with both value-based and volume-based KPIs for an in-depth understanding of the end-market dynamics.

Scope of the Report

The report's scope extends to an assortment of industry facets, with the elaboration of Buy Now Pay Later market size and spending trends, revenue analysis, operational KPIs, purpose, and business model breakdowns, alongside merchant ecosystem structures. Analysis spans various channels and retail segments where BNPL solutions are provided, including travel, home improvement, media and entertainment, services, automotive, healthcare, wellness, and more.

Projected Market Influence

The detailed insights tender a comprehensive toolkit for stakeholders within the Buy Now Pay Later segment to grasp the market trajectory in Italy, hinged on both current and anticipated market conditions. Identifying high-growth segments and interpreting BNPL KPIs, such as demographic spend, affords businesses a vantage point to craft foresighted, data-driven strategies tailored to preemptively address evolving market demands.

This extensive analysis underscores a significant shift in Italy's financial services landscape, spotlighting the BNPL sector not only as a burgeoning market but also as a key indicator of prevalent consumer credit preferences and market adaptation to flexible financial solutions. The anticipated growth positions the BNPL market as a critical area of focus for businesses seeking progressive engagement with their consumers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Italy



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Italian Buy Now Pay Later Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900