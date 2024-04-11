2024 Annual Labeling And Product Decoration Review: Global Volumes, Market Structures, Growth Rates, Raw Material Trends And M&A Activity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Labeling and Product Decoration Annual Review 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Labeling & Product Decoration Market Report 2024 provides an overview of the global and regional label markets. The Market Report provides the current status of key aspects of the industry, including global volumes; market structures; market characteristics by region; and growth rates. Raw material trends and M&A activity are also assessed. This expanded report is a practical tool for producers, material suppliers, and all companies involved in the value chain.

The Labeling And Product Decoration Market Report 2024 is your go-to source for invaluable market intelligence about:



Global label market by region

Global and regional label markets by label technology

Label market growth by region

Label market growth by label technology, end-use segment and material

Label market end-use segments for the total label market and label technologies

Primary product label market data

Global and regional label markets by material

Market structures

Growth trends

Overview merger & acquisition activity

Raw material assessment & trends Results of the AWA label market survey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Definitions & Abbreviations

1.3. World Labeling & Product Decoration Markets

2. World Label Markets

2.1. World Label Volumes

2.2. Global Label Market by Region

2.3. Global Label Market by Label Technology

2.4. Global Label Market Growth by Region

2.5. Global Label Market Summary by Region

2.6. Global Label Market Growth by Technology

2.7. Global Label Market Summary by Label Technology

2.8. Global Label Market by End-use Segment

2.9. Global Label Market Characteristics by Substrate

2.10. Label Unit Assessment

2.11. Label Market Growth Rates

2.12. Market Structures

3. Regional Label Markets

3.1. European Label Market

3.2. North American Label Market

3.3. Asian Label Market

3.4. South American Label Market

3.5. Africa & Middle East Label Market

4. Label Market Opinion Survey

5. Raw Material Assessment & Trends

6. Merger & Acquisition Activities

