Global Veterinary Telehealth Market Is Set To Expand At A 17.7% CAGR By 2034 To Reach US$ 970 Million | Future Market Insights

The global veterinary telehealth market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 190.8 million by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 970 million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 17.7%.

The surge in the need for easily accessible and convenient pet care solutions is one of the major factors impelling the market to rise. More and more pet owners are searching for alternatives to traditional veterinary appointments that favor the ease of remote consultations for regular check-ups, minor illnesses, and general questions about the health of their pets. Developments in telecommunication technologies have also facilitated the ability of veterinarians, which has not only provided virtual consultations but also has expanded popularity among veterinary professionals and pet owners. Despite its bright future, the veterinary telehealth sector is susceptible to several risks. One is the possibility of opposition from conventional veterinary clinics. The absence of established procedures and policies for telemedicine in veterinary care may also commence on moral and legal difficulties, which would impede the expansion of the industry. The market offers numerous opportunities for innovation and growth. For example- the use of telehealth technologies in underserved markets, including rural locations with little access to veterinary care , presents a significant opportunity. Veterinary telehealth companies may fill the gap and enhance the quality of care for pets in such areas by providing telemedicine, remote monitoring, and virtual consultations and services. Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Under telehealth type, online telehealth registered to expand at 17.5% CAGR by 2034.

The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 19% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 18.4% by 2034. Based on service, the tele-consulting segment is anticipated to expand at 17.3% CAGR by 2034. "The surge in demand for convenient and accessible pet care solutions is one of the primary drivers for the veterinary telehealth market," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Competitive Landscape: Key competitors lead the way in the fiercely competitive veterinary telehealth market with their all-inclusive solutions. User-friendly interfaces are helping startups to achieve traction. Enterprising healthcare technology companies are using collaborations and innovation to gain a presence in the market. Some of the key developments are:

In August 2020, Televet expanded its telehealth platform into the university's veterinary telehealth activities, thus expanding its market reach. In July 2020, Zoetis partnered with Vet-AI and Video with my Vet in accordance with telemedicine guidelines to enable smartphone virtual consultations, hence driving market expansion.

Veterinary Telehealth Market Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 190.8 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 970 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 17.7 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million

Airvet

GuardianVets

PawSquad

Activ4Pets

FirstVet

Babelbark,inc

TeleTails

VitusVet

Whiskers Worldwide LLC Vetchat

Key Segments:

