(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Veterinary Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Biologics, Pharmaceuticals), Animal Type (Production Animals, Companion Animals), Route Of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The China veterinary medicine market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The emergence of new animal diseases and the increasing need to address those diseases in China are some of the factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, DS Pharma Animal Health Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, and Shandong Sinder Technology Co., Ltd. made an agreement to license and sell the antiepileptic drug CONSAVE in China by 2022 to deal with epilepsy, a chronic disorder in dogs.



China is home to one of the largest pet populations in the world. This huge population of pet animals increases the demand for veterinary medicines in the country as pet owners are expected to spend on pet health. The increasing awareness about animal health and pet care is leading to the increased investments of pet owners in their pet health, thereby contributing to the market growth. Moreover, China has a huge population of dogs and cats, which contributed to the demand for preventive and treatment medicines for animals. For instance, according to an article in Rainwalk, Pet Adoption Statistics 2023, China has a total pet population of 53.1 million cats and 27.4 million dogs, which is the second largest population for both cats and dogs in the world after the U.S. This huge population of cats and dogs are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The outbreak of diseases such as African Swine Fever (ASF) and Classical Swine Fever (CSF) is expected to increase the focus of government on the animal health in the country. For instance, an Animal Epidemic Prevention Law was adopted in China in 2021. The law aimed at strengthening animal epidemic prevention in the country and promoting the development of the breeding industry by preventing, controlling and eliminating animal pandemics. This increasing focus on animal health in the country is expected to drive market growth.

China Veterinary Medicine Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the pharmaceuticals segment held a revenue share of over 65% in 2023, owing to the increasing production of meat and dairy products in the country. On the other hand, the biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on animal type, the production animal segment held the largest revenue share of around 60% in 2023, owing to increased focus on animal health in the dairy industry for better quality product. The increasing focus of market players on the development of advanced medicines and the emergence of new diseases is contributing to the market growth Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. China Veterinary Medicine Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. China Veterinary Medicine Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. China Veterinary Medicine Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. China Veterinary Medicine Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Biologics

4.4.1.2. Vaccine

4.4.1.2.2. Modified/Attenuated live

4.4.1.2.3. Inactivated (killed)

4.4.1.2.4. Other vaccines

4.4.1.3. Other Biologics

4.4.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Pharmaceuticals

4.4.2.2. Parasiticides

4.4.2.3. Anti-infectives

4.4.2.4. Anti-inflammatory

4.4.2.5. Analgesics

4.4.2.6. Others

4.4.3. Medicated feed additives

Chapter 5. China Veterinary Medicine Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Animal Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. China Veterinary Medicine Market by Animal Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Production animals

5.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1.2. Poultry

5.4.1.3. Pigs

5.4.1.4. Cattle

5.4.1.5. Sheep & goats

5.4.1.6. Others

5.4.2. Companion animals

5.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. Dogs

5.4.2.3. Cats

5.4.2.4. Horses

5.4.2.5. Others

Chapter 6. China Veterinary Medicine Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Route of Administration Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. China Veterinary Medicine Market by Route of Administration Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Oral

6.4.2. Injectable

6.4.3. Topical

6.4.4. Other routes

Chapter 7. China Veterinary Medicine Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. China Veterinary Medicine Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Veterinary hospitals & clinics

7.4.2. E-commerce

7.4.3. Offline retail stores

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape



China Animal Husbandry Industry Co.

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Bimeda

Merck

Ceva

Zoetis Services

Virbac Vetoquinol

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Chinese Veterinary Medicine Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900