Nextensa : Convocation To The Ordinary And Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings Of 21 May 2024

Convocation to the ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings of 21 May 2024





The board of directors of Nextensa invites the shareholders to attend the ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings that will be held on Tuesday 21 May 2024 in Maison de la Poste , Picardstraat 5 box 7, 1000 Brussels.

The ordinary general meeting will commence at 17.00h , immediately followed by the extraordinary general meeting of the company.

The documents relating to these shareholders' meetings are available from today on the website under the heading 'Investors' – 'General meetings '.







Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08







About Nextensa

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 31/12/2023 was approximately € 1.3 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 488.6 M (value 31/12/2023).





