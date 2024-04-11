Wearable Medical Devices Global Report 2024 - Real-Time, Personalized Medicine Through Medical Wearable Becomes A Reality - Forecasts To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Medical Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Wearable Medical Devices estimated at US$24 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$38.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is estimated at 17.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Wearable Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers



Personalized Medicine Gets a Boost from the Rise of Medical Device Wearables

Real-time, Personalized Medicine through Medical Wearable Becomes a Reality

Emerging Role of Wearables in Precision Medicine

Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare

How Medical Wearables Can Reduce Healthcare Costs

Rise in Chronic Diseases, Increase in Demand for Medical Services, the Need for Equity in Healthcare & the Ensuing Focus on Democratizing Healthcare to Benefit Medical Wearables

COVID-19 Induced Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing Technologies Drives Demand for Personal Health Monitoring & Fitness Wearables

Global Diabetes Epidemic Provides Opportunities On a Platter for Medical Wearables

Medical Wearables Brings the Promise of Revolutionizing the Effectiveness of Long-Term Diabetes Care & Treatment Outcomes

Big Data Analytics Remains Vital for Shaping the Future of Wearable Technology & Realizing Complete Benefits of Medical Wearables

Integrating Cloud With Medical Wearables, A Major Trend

AI Emerges to Revolutionize Wearable Medical Devices

Rapidly Aging World Population, COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place & Rise in Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring to Benefit Growth of Medical Wearables

Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage Increased Use of Medical Wearables

The Stage is Now Set for Remote Patient Monitoring

Role of Wearables in Remote Patient Monitoring

Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Trend

Wearables Emerge Into the Spotlight as Telemedicine Gains Momentum

Role of Wearables in Telemedicine

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for Wearable Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors

Wearables for Cancer Breaks the Surface

Here's How Wearables Will Help Revolutionize Cancer Care, Treatment & Outcomes

Medical Wearables Brings Massive Benefits for Clinical Trials

Innovations in Medical Wearables Rushes on Full-Steam to Sustain Long-Term Growth in the Market

Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major Area Identified for Innovation & R&D Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Digitalization of Healthcare Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Medical Wearables

The World Prepares for the Digital Health Revolution

Digitalization of Healthcare Expands to Wearable Devices: Global Opportunity for Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023 2025 and 2027

Supported by the Migration to Digital Health, Healthcare IT Investments Spiral to Unprecedented Levels

Global Economic Outlook

Competition

Wearable Medical Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Piggybacking on Healthcare Digitalization, the Wearable Healthcare Revolution Has Arrived!

Recent Market Activity Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Real-time, Personalized Medicine through Medical Wearable Becomes a Reality: Global Opportunity for Personalized Medicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

Mining Healthcare Big Data Becomes Big Businesses & Wearable Medical Devices Will Add to this Data Boom: Worldwide Digital Healthcare Data (In Exabytes) for Years 2013, 2017, 2020, and 2022

Rapidly Aging World Population, COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place & Rise in Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring to Benefit Growth of Medical Wearables

Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Demand for Geriatric Healthcare Highlights the Need for Medical Emergency Wearables: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage Increased Use of Medical Wearables: Global Opportunity for PERS (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 2025 and 2027

Aging Population, Rise of PERS & Migration of Healthcare to Alternate Sites Drive the Need for Remote Patient Monitoring Wherein Wearables Play a Major Role: Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Wearables Emerge Into the Spotlight as Telemedicine Gains Momentum: Global Telemedicine Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

