(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Asthma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Asthma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Asthma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Asthma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Asthma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Emerging Asthma Drugs

Dexpramipexole: Areteia Therapeutics

Dexpramipexole inhibits the maturation and release of eosinophils in bone marrow, based on evidence from cell cultures and human biopsies, thereby lowering peripheral blood eosinophil levels. Most recently in a Phase II study (EXHALE-1) in patients with moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, treatment with dexpramipexole resulted in a significant, dose-dependent reduction in blood absolute eosinophil count at all doses tested (dexpramipexole doses of 37.5 mg, 75 mg, or 150 mg twice daily) compared to placebo. Dexpramipexole was well tolerated in the trial, with adverse events balanced across treatment and placebo groups, no serious adverse events, and no adverse events leading to discontinuation. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Eosinophilic Asthma.

TQC2731: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

TQC2731, belongs to the class of Antiasthmatic. These anti-inflammatory drugs are the most effective and commonly used long-term control medications for asthma. They reduce swelling and tightening in the airways. An Antiasthmatic and antiallergic agent also prevents mast cell release of histamine and formation of other mediators (leukotrienes) of anaphylaxis by inhibiting degranulation after contact with antigens. These helps prevent symptoms of asthma, allergic rhinitis, mastocytosis, and exercise-induced bronchospasm2731 is currently being investigated in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Asthma.

SHR-1703: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

SHR-1703 injection is a humanized anti- IL-5 monoclonal antibody (IgG1 subtype) that can bind to IL-5, inhibit the IL-5/IL-5R signaling pathway, and thereby inhibit the proliferation and activation of eosinophils And migration. Reduce the number of asthma attacks in patients with eosinophilic asthma, improve the lung function of patients, and improve the quality of life of patients. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Asthma.

Major Players in Asthma

There are approx. 100+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Asthma. The companies which have their Asthma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Areteia Therapeutics.

Key Players



Areteia Therapeutics

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

GlaxoSmithKline

Immunotek SL

AB Science

EMS

Avalo Therapeutics

Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

ARS Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Zura Bio Ltd.

AstraZeneca

EURRUS Biotech GmbH

T-Balance Therapeutics GmbH

Gossamer Bio

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Trio Medicines

Janssen Research & Development

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hoffman-La-Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

TAK-Circulator Co. Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical

Key Products



GSK3511294

MM09-MG01

Masitinib

Budesonide / Formoterol

AVTX-002

610

Neffy

Amlitelimab

Torudokimab

AZD1402

XC8

Tregalizumab

GB001

ADX-629

TR4

MEDI 3506

Lumicitabine

ARO-MUC5AC

RG6341

GSK3923868

Zavegepant

TAKC-02 SHR-1819

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of:



Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Molecule Type



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Product Type



Mono

Combination Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Asthma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Asthma drugs.

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900