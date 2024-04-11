Illumin Holdings Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results

The Company will host a live webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, May 9th, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The webcast will be hosted by Simon Cairns, Chief Executive Officer, and Elliot Muchnik, Chief Financial Officer, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit: .

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company's website at .

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Company's mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.