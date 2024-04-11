AIM Immunotech Announces Release Of The Next CEO Corner Segment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCALA, Fla., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the“Company”), today announced the next CEO Corner segment has been published on the Company's website. For the CEO Corner segment, Thomas Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, discussed the Company's recent news release regarding top-line interim data indicating that combining Ampligen (rintatolimod) with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer may have a powerful synergistic effect that could be far more effective than pembrolizumab alone as a therapy for the disease.



The CEO Corner segment is now available here .

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

