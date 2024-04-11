(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cirrhosis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Cirrhosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Cirrhosis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Cirrhosis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Cirrhosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cirrhosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Emerging Drugs

GXHPC 1: GWOXI Stem Cell Applied Technology

GXHPC1 therapy preparation contains adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (AD-MSCs) and was developed for the treatment of liver cirrhosis. The animal studies suggested that treatment of a diseased liver via GXHPC1 transplantation can abrogate liver fibrosis and facilitate recovery of liver function. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Liver Cirrhosis.

LPCN 1148: Lipocine

LPCS 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone being developed for the management of symptoms associated with cirrhosis. Currently, the drug is in Phase II of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of cirrhosis.

Belapectin: Galectin Therapeutics

Belapectin (GR-MD-02) is a proprietary galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer comprising galacturonic acid, galactose, arabinose, rhamnose and smaller amounts of other sugars. Structural studies have shown that belapectin binds to galectin-1 and galectin-3, with greater binding affinity to galectin-3. Belapectin targets extracellular galectins. Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Cirrhosis.

Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cirrhosis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Cirrhosis

There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cirrhosis. The companies which have their Cirrhosis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II/III include, Galectin Therapeutics.

Key Players



GWOXI Stem Cell Applied Technology

Lipocine

Galectin Therapeutics

Pharmicell Co. Ltd.

BioVie

Ocera Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

Zydus Cadila

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Genfit

PRISM Pharma Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc.

HighTide Biopharma Gannex Pharma Co. Ltd.

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Molecule Type



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Product Type



Mono

Combination Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cirrhosis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cirrhosis drugs.

Key Products



Belapectin

GXHPC 1

LPCN 1148

Cellgram-LC

BIV-201

Ornithine phenylacetate

CILO

TQA 3526

Saroglitazar

LDE225

Elafibranor

OP-724

BMS 986263

CNP-104

HTD 1801 ASC42

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900