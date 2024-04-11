Spain Data Center Market Report 2024: A Projected USD 2.85 Billion Market By 2029, Showcasing A CAGR Of 6.99%

Artificial Intelligence enhances the Spanish industry by making swift decisions, operating 26/7, and automating tasks. This has led to increased data generation and increased demands for data centers. The growing demand and the emergence of large-scale operations are anticipated to significantly increase colocation capacity in Spain within the next five years.

Companies establishing cloud regions in Spain are expected to boost the demand for data centers, driven by the need for localized, efficient data processing and storage solutions, thereby enhancing Spain's digital infrastructure. Madrid, alongside the FLAP markets (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris), competes well regarding installed power. The growth in Madrid's capacity aligns with or exceeds the growth rates observed in these significant European data center markets.

The increasing demand and the emergence of large-scale operations are projected to rapidly expand colocation capacity over the next five years in Spain. The competitive scenario in the Spain data center industry has attracted global operators looking to leverage the lucrative opportunities presented by the region's growth potential.

Microsoft is enhancing its presence in Spain through a new project, a data center campus in Aragon. This expansion will strengthen Microsoft's capability to provide European businesses and organizations with intelligent cloud services, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365.

REPORT FEATURES



Market size is available in the investment area, power capacity, and Spain colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Spain by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Spain data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Spain

Data Center Colocation Market in Spain

The Spain data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Some key colocation investors in the Spain data center market 2023 are Nabiax, Form8tion, DATA4, Equinix, Iron Mountain, Merlin Properties, NTT Global Data Centers, CyrusOne, and others.

In November 2023, AWS achieved sustainable data center cooling in 20 facilities by utilizing treated sewage, a part of their water administration program since 2020. This initiative in Spain aligns with environmental goals. Equinix is building a new data center in Barcelona to boost the city's role as a vital hub connecting Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. This move enhances digital connectivity.

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

ATOS

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Juniper Networks Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



ACS Group

AEON Engineering

Arup

ARSMAGNA

CapIngelec

Ramboll

Ferrovial

IDOM

ISG

Hill International

Mercury

PQC Quark

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

GESAB

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ Vertiv

Data Center Investors



Aire Networks

DATA4

Digital Realty

Edgeconnex

Equinix

NTT Global Data Centers Nabiax

New Entrants



AQ Compute

CyrusOne

Merlin Properties

Microsoft

Iron Mountain Form8tion Data Centers (Thor Equities)

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Madrid

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Madrid Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyses the market share of Spain's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the Spain data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Spain data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Spain from 2024 to 2029?

What factors are driving the Spain data center market? Which cities are included in the Spain data center market report?

