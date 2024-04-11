World brands play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics and innovation within the aerospace industry. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments, partnerships, and advancements driving progress and competitiveness in aerospace manufacturing.



Aerostructures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$495.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Aerospace Engines segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period, automation remains a pivotal force driving transformation and efficiency in the manufacturing sector, with aerospace being a prominent industry embracing these advancements to enhance production capabilities and meet evolving market demands.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Key Attributes: