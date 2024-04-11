(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geopolitics Executive Briefing (First Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Geopolitics is set to be a defining theme for the rest of the decade. The world is becoming more unstable, as China and other states challenge the dominance of the US. New conflict zones will emerge whilst existing ones becomes more unpredictable, trends exacerbated by the impacts of climate change and migration.

This report offers a systematic analysis of the varying types of business exposure to geopolitical shocks as an aid to risk management to help corporates navigate this increasingly unstable world.

Report Scope

The report covers the major geopolitical risks, including armed conflicts and wars (or the threat of these developing); global factors that are entwined with geopolitics such as climate change and migration; and the politics of the major countries that shape geopolitics.

Key Topics Covered

Part 1: Global Geopolitics Outlook



Global risk map

Summary of current status 2024 elections summary

Part 2: Risk Factors



Ukraine conflict

Middle East conflict

Korean Peninsula

US political economy

China political economy

Taiwan outlook

Other key powers

Climate change Migration

Part 3: Sector Implications



Automotive

Consumer

Energy Financial services

Part 4: Global Economic Outlook



Appendix 1: Further Reading Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900