Geopolitics is set to be a defining theme for the rest of the decade. The world is becoming more unstable, as China and other states challenge the dominance of the US. New conflict zones will emerge whilst existing ones becomes more unpredictable, trends exacerbated by the impacts of climate change and migration.
This report offers a systematic analysis of the varying types of business exposure to geopolitical shocks as an aid to risk management to help corporates navigate this increasingly unstable world.
Report Scope
The report covers the major geopolitical risks, including armed conflicts and wars (or the threat of these developing); global factors that are entwined with geopolitics such as climate change and migration; and the politics of the major countries that shape geopolitics.
Key Topics Covered
Part 1: Global Geopolitics Outlook
Global risk map Summary of current status 2024 elections summary
Part 2: Risk Factors
Ukraine conflict Middle East conflict Korean Peninsula US political economy China political economy Taiwan outlook Other key powers Climate change Migration
Part 3: Sector Implications
Automotive Consumer Energy Financial services
Part 4: Global Economic Outlook
Appendix 1: Further Reading Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology
