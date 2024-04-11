North America 2024 IT Salary Survey: IT Salaries Across 78 Major US Cities And 23 Cities In Canada, By Company Size And Metro Area

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America 2024 IT Salary Survey - Gold Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Salary Survey draws on data collected throughout the year by extensive internet-based and completed survey forms sent to businesses throughout the United States and Canada. The survey data reflects IT salaries in 78 major cities in the United States as well as 23 cities in Canada. The report is over 190 pages long and the data is provided in PDF format. Plus 73 full job descriptions in PDF and MS Word.

IT compensation does not keep up with inflation and hiring slows but still strong

Are you paying too much or too little to your IT staff? Do you have IT job descriptions? Are you earning what you're worth? Whether employer or employee, it is important to know what other companies are paying in total compensation for a similar position in your area. Learn how your company compares in the area of compensation.

Summary Findings



Base salaries for all IT Pros increased by 2.6% - now $95,879

Median salaries for IT Pros in large enterprises is $103,178 with executives' median of $183,515

Salaries for IT Professionals in aggregate rose 2.59% in the past 4 quarters - less than the annualized inflation rate

Retirements of IT Professionals peaked as more "Baby boomers" opted out of returning to work

Salary compression is occurring as "new hires" are offered salaries at the top end of the pay ranges for existing positions - often paid more than current employees in the same position

Total mean compensation for all IT Professionals increased from $97,557 to $100,079

Attrition rates in mid-sized enterprises are rising faster than in large enterprises

Salary levels in mid-sized enterprises are rising faster than in large enterprises 3.04% versus 2.26%

Consultants who augment IT Staff and skills now are in high demand

Demand has remained highest for IT professionals who support security, Blockchain, Work From Home (WFH), and e-commerce Staffing and retention continue as a primary priority of C-level management

IT Salaries were on the rise. More companies were investing in information technology. The emphasis over the past several years is in both e-commerce and mobile computing. At the same time with the ever-increasing Cyber attacks and data breaches, CIO are looking to harden their sites and lock down data access so that they can protect all of their electronic assets.

Added to that in an ever-increasing array of mandated requirements from the EU with GPDR and US federal and state requirements to protect individual users' privacy. All of these factors increase demand for experienced IT Pros and salaries they are paid.

Top Paying IT Positions

Large enterprises tend to compensate IT Professionals more than SMBs. The only position that is paid more in mid-sized enterprises is that of Vice President Consulting Services.

{INFOGRAPHIC_PLACEHOLDER}

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Annual IT Job Market Gain

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900