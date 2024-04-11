EXL Announces Speakers For AI In Action Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry experts in insurance and healthcare provide real-world examples of how they use data and AI to drive business outcomes

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics, digital operations and solutions company, announced the full agenda for its industry event, AI in Action: Driving Business Impact at Scale with Data and AI , scheduled for April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT. The event will explore how businesses are making a real impact using data and AI to reinvent business models and unlock growth.



“There are a lot of companies talking about AI right now, but this event is focused squarely on real-world results and we've put together an agenda that will dive deep into the specific strategies the world's AI leaders have deployed to overcome implementation challenges and start extracting real value from AI,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Vishal Chhibbar.“Attendees will get an unprecedented look inside groundbreaking AI initiatives that are already driving outsized growth, empowering decision-making, and shaping the future of business.”

The event will showcase real-world examples of how data and AI are driving business impact at speed and scale through fireside chats, generative AI demonstrations, and industry break-out sessions with industry leaders who are driving AI transformation within their companies. The full agenda for the event includes:

Welcome and opening remarks : EXL's Vishal Chhibbar , will kick off the event with a preview of the agenda and introduce an exciting line-up of speakers from EXL as well as client and partner organizations. He'll be joined by Guy Adami , an original member of CNBC's Fast Money, to discuss the real-world impact of AI on business.

A keynote presentation from top executives from EXL and NVIDIA: EXL Board Chair and CEO Rohit Kapoor and NVIDIA's Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business, Shanker Trivedi will discuss AI disruption and share how EXL is partnering to support clients using a data- and AI-led approach to reinventing business models - to drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed.

Demonstration: Enterprise ready AI platform and code translation solution : Led by EXL's President and Head of Analytics Vivek Jetley , this session will demonstrate how EXL is using its data and AI platform to help clients take advantage of generative AI technology to address specific business challenges with easily customized AI applications. Jetley will highlight how the platform enables various use cases, including showcasing EXL's code translation engine that supports data migration teams in converting databases at speed and scale as they prepare for generative AI.

An expert panel on generative AI - hype, hope and reality : Adami will analyze with industry and insurance experts, including Liberty Mutual Insurance, Chief Information Officer, Monica Caldas ; former Chief Customer Officer at Prudential Financial, Naveen Agarwal ; and EXL's President and Head of Insurance, Vikas Bhalla . They will dig into the latest trends, innovations and practical business applications driving the data and AI revolution.

Demonstration: Assisting agents and buyers with EXL's generative AI solutions : EXL's Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Anand“Andy” Logani , will demonstrate how EXL's smart agent assist solution that improves customer experience by providing real-time procedural guidance for the next best action for contact center staff. In addition, he will showcase EXL's buyer assist solution which provides organizations with market data on pricing fluctuations and supply chain disruptions, real-time insights for contract negotiation, and faster paperwork processing.

An expert panel on reimagining healthcare with and AI : Adami will have a discussion with Microsoft's Global Lead for Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner Ecosystem, Sunny Neogi ; Humana's Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer and Provider Service Operations, Vicki Perryman ; EXL's Executive Vice President and Head of Healthcare, Anita Mahon ; and Lockton's Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Amit Mantrow . The panel will cover opportunities for industry transformation with AI, including where to prioritize, implications for data, technology and operations and responsible AI with a focus on privacy, bias and governance.

Breakout sessions: explore how AI is transforming industries

EXL's Senior Vice President and Global Head of Growth and Acceleration, Jodi Elkins-Desforges , will lead the transition to concurrent breakout sessions, where various leaders from EXL will showcase practical applications and use cases for AI across the insurance, health, banking, retail, travel, utilities and other industries. Starting at 11:35 a.m. EDT, EXL will offer breakout sessions with demonstrations of generative AI solutions for specific industry use cases:



Reimagining Insurance underwriting with data and generative AI

The future of Health – Reducing friction and improving experience with AI

How Banks are leveraging data & AI for competitive advantage Transforming customer experience for Retail, Travel, Utilities and more

For more information about the event, including the registration, full agenda and list of speakers, please visit the event website here .

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 54,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

