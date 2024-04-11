(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Insulated Switchgears - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Gas Insulated Switchgears Market to Reach $39.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Gas Insulated Switchgears estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Technological advancements in the switchgear market drive innovation and market prospects. Analysis by type showcases the percentage breakdown of sales for SF6 and SF6-Free GIS types, while installation analysis delineates outdoor versus indoor installations. End-use analysis highlights applications in power transmission, generation, distribution utilities, railways, industries, and commercial sectors.

SF6 Gas Insulated Switchgears, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$20.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the SF6-Free Gas Insulated Switchgears segment is estimated at 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

Regionally, the GIS market reflects varied growth rates, with China, Asia-Pacific, and other regions ranked by CAGR. The Asian GIS market, led by China and India, underscores rising electricity demand, with gross demand changes forecasted until 2050.

The Gas Insulated Switchgears market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

Gas insulated switchgears, known for their advantages and disadvantages, are categorized by voltage and governed by specific agencies. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments and strategies by global brands to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the GIS market.

Gas Insulated Switchgear: Making Perfect Sense with Intriguing Benefits

Power & Energy: The Largest Application Market for SF6

Popularity Soars as Gas Insulated Switchgears Provide Unmatched Benefits

New Emerging Technologies with Improved Environmental Profile to Enter Market

GIS Market to Benefit from Opportunities for HVDC Technology Adoption

Gas Insulated Switchgear: Future Progress

Gas Insulated Switchgears Usage in Power Utility Market Increases

Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for SF6 GIS

Influx of Advanced Gas Insulated Switchgear for Industrial & Utility Applications

Gas Insulated Versus Air Insulated Switchgear for Medium-Voltage Applications

Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes & Infrastructure

The Ever Growing Need for Increase in Power T&D Efficiency Bodes Well for the Market

Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040

GIS Relevance in Renewable Energy Based Power Projects

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Production to Drive Market Growth

Wind Farms to Stimulate Demand for Medium Voltage GIS

Energy Infrastructure Investments to Elevate Demand for GIS

Rising Investments in Expansion of Transmission and Distribution Networks to Drive Growth

Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Demand for Gas Insulated Switchgears

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Gas Insulated Switchgears

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

Rising Investments in Smart Grids Bodes Well

Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024E

Growing Prevalence of Smart City Projects to Accelerate Gas Insulated Switchgear Demand

Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities

World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2024 & 2030) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Market Restraints: Environmental Concerns and High Equipment Costs

Gas Insulated Switchgear Manufacturers Face Rigorous Safety and Environmental Regulations GIS market to Suffer as Grid Expansion Projects Face Delays

