Kerala Education Minister Lodges Complaint Over Smear Campaign Using 'Fake' Text Book

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 11 (IANS) Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday filed a complaint with the state police chief against a social media account on the X platform with the name of 'Mr Sinha'.

Sivankutty expressed anger as it shows a Kerala school text book which according to the person's (Mr Sinha) post is meant to cause huge resentment in the society.

Sivankutty took to his X platform and wrote,“This book is not published by the Kerala Govt's Education Dept. Merely another endeavor to incite animosity towards the state. Those acquainted with us understand the camaraderie & unity among Keralites. No room for hatred - precisely why communal agenda fails to take root here,”.

Sivankutty in his complaint has asked the police to ensure that steps are taken to see the post is deleted and appropriate action is taken against the creator of it.