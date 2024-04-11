Paris Paralympics Will Be A Watershed In The History Of Indian Sport: Devendra Jhajharia

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia on Thursday said that he is confident that the Paris Paralympics will be a“watershed in the history of Indian sport”.

He added that in 2004 when he competed there was very little support for the Paralympics but things have changed now.

Earlier on Thursday, in a bid to support the Paralympic movement in India and in sync with their vision to support the growth of multi-sport in India, Shrachi Group and Shrachi Sports signed a deal with the PCI for three years.

Ahead of the Paralympic Games, this deal will help the PCI support its athletes better and make a difference to India's ground breaking effort in Paris.

On the occasion, PCI president Devendra Jhajharia said,“When I competed in 2004 there was very little support for the Paralympics. It gives me great joy to see things have changed. This partnership will go a long way to helping us do our best in Paris and I am confident the Paris Paralympics will be a watershed in the history of Indian sport. On behalf of the athletes, I thank Shrachi Sports for the support and the commitment shown to the cause.”

Meanwhile, Shrachi Group MD Rahul Todi said,“It has always been a deep desire to see my country do well in the Paralympics. It is an index of what we stand for as a society. We need to support the Paralympic movement in every way and not just express sympathy. In fact, it is never about sympathy. Rather, we need to treat our para-athletes just as we do our able-bodied athletes and give them the very same support and respect. Our support is a small effort in helping them better prepare for Paris and beyond.”