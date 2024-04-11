Actian Data Platform Named “Data Integration Solution Of The Year” In 5Th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that Actian , the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware , has been selected as winner of the“Data Integration Solution of the Year” award in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. The 2024 Data Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the Actian Data Platform.



The Actian Data Platform provides a unified experience for ingesting, transforming, analyzing, and storing data, and is now available with Integration as a Service. The new, unified platform makes data easy across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments to power more data-intensive applications that allow for real-time analytics. It manages data through a single pane of glass, and its new API-first integration capabilities, empowers businesses to leverage data from a variety of sources, fostering a more cohesive and efficient data ecosystem.

The platform's recent updates include strengthened integration and data capabilities that are available directly within the Actian Data Platform. In addition to using pre-built connectors, customers can now effortlessly connect data and applications using REST- and SOAP-based APIs, providing unparalleled flexibility and customization. Moreover, the Actian Data Platform introduces codeless transformations, enabling users to implement complex data transformations seamlessly through an intuitive drag-and-drop canvas interface.

“We saw that by providing businesses with a self-service data integration solution, we could help them address multiple use cases without needing multiple products, while also lowering costs. Simplifying the delivery of real-time analytics and insights allows businesses to both trust and use their data,” said Jennifer Jackson, CMO, Actian.“We'll continue to enhance our platform to provide data leaders with confidence that they have a strategic solution that facilitates self-service access to data and improves trust in data-driven applications.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage, and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“These new updates to Actian's platform help businesses explore new ways to maximize the value of their data. The majority of enterprises have data spread across multiple cloud providers and on-premises data centers, requiring investment in data management products that must span multiple locations,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough.“The Actian Data Platform provides businesses with self-service data integration that addresses their needs without needing multiple products. Congratulations on winning the 'Data Integration Solution of the Year!'”

The Actian Data Platform offers seamless real-time data collection, management, and analysis with its comprehensive suite of tools, including transactional database, data integration, data quality, and data warehouse capabilities. Its columnar database facilitates swift data loading, optimized processing, and efficient query execution, making it ideal for fast analytics. Additionally, the platform ensures data reliability and readiness for AI model training by automating tasks such as data aggregation, handling missing values, and standardizing data from various sources, simplifying the preparation process and enabling users to extract maximum insights effortlessly.

About Actian

Actian makes data easy. We deliver cloud, hybrid, and on-premises data solutions that simplify how people connect, manage and analyze data. We transform business by enabling customers to make confident, data-driven decisions that accelerate their organization's growth. Our data platform integrates seamlessly, performs reliably, and delivers industry-leading speeds at an affordable cost. Actian is a division of HCLSoftware .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

