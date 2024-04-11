(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting estimated at US$356.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rise of Ethernet networking and increasing investments in Ethernet infrastructure. This growth is supported by a stable foundation laid by the sales of Ethernet cables worldwide. The global economic outlook further underscores the favorable conditions for PoE market expansion.

PoE Lighting Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the PoE Lighting Software & Services segment is estimated at 26.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

PoE technology enables the transmission of both power and data over Ethernet cables, simplifying installation and reducing costs for lighting systems. Recent market activity indicates ongoing innovations in PoE lighting, reflecting the industry's dynamic nature and continuous efforts to enhance efficiency and performance.

As key competitors vie for market share, the competitive landscape in 2023 is characterized by strong, active players worldwide, each striving to capitalize on the growing demand for PoE lighting solutions. This environment presents opportunities for stakeholders to leverage technological advancements and market trends to drive further growth and innovation in the PoE lighting sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $114.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.2% CAGR

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$114.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$389.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 21.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.7% CAGR.

Rise of Ethernet Networking Provides the Foundation for Growth in the PoE Market

Growing Investments in Ethernet Infrastructure, as Measured by Sales of Ethernet Cables, Lays a Stable Foundation for Growth in the PoE Market: Global Sales of Ethernet Cables (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Economic Outlook

What is PoE?

Recent Market Activity Innovations

Robust Outlook for PoE Technology Brings Cheer for the PoE Lighting Market

A Growing PoE Technology Market Increases the Odds of Adoption of PoE Lighting Solutions: Global Market for PoE Solutions (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increasing Need to Curtail Energy Costs Fuel Demand for Power over Ethernet Systems

Rise of Smart Hospitals & Increased Investments in Advanced Lighting Solutions Pave the Way for Proliferation of PoE Smart Lighting

Smart Hospitals & their Appetite for Advanced Lighting Solutions Step Up Investments in PoE Lighting: Global Opportunity for Smart Hospitals (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

PoE Emergency Lighting Storms Into the Spotlight

Growing Demand for Emergency Lighting Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for PoE Emergency Lighting: Global Market for Emergency Lighting (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Rise of Smart Buildings Accelerates Adoption of PoE Lighting Solutions

Growing Investments in Smart Cities Bodes Well for the Growth of PoE Lighting

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart Lighting in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunity for PoS Lighting Solutions: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027 Smart Lighting Trends in Office and Retail Spaces Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

