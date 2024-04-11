(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheeled Excavators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Wheeled Excavators Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Wheeled Excavators estimated at US$28.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Construction, one of the application segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mining application segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Wheeled Excavators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1%



Focus on Automation Amid Labor Shortages Provides the Cornerstone for the Adoption of Wheeled Excavators

Recovery in Construction Industry Bodes Well for Wheeled Excavators in Commercial, Residential & Industrial Construction Sectors

Cautious Optimism Amid Challenges for the Mining Industry Brings Relief for Players in this Sector

Cautious Optimism & Attempts to Balance Risks & Opportunities Leads Mining Companies to Pursue Development of More Growth Options Through Mine Expansions: Global Mining Project Development Spending (In US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023

Healthy Government Spending on Infrastructure Development Bodes Well for Growth

Need to Build Resilient Infrastructure to Ensure Inclusive & Sustainable Industrialization Drives Government Budgets for Infrastructure Projects: Global Infrastructure Spending as a % of GDP for the Period 2016 to 2024

Global Road Construction Project Pipeline (In US$ Billion) As of the Year 2023 by Execution Stage

Focus on Sustainability & Carbon Footprint Management Drives Interest in Electric Wheeled Excavators

Global Movement Towards Sustainability Amid Suffocating Spike in Emissions Makes a Strong Business Case for Migrating Towards Electric Wheeled Excavators: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Machine Cost Reduction Storms Into the Spotlight! Here's How Operators are Strategizing to Save Money on Wheeled Excavators

Equipment Rental and Leasing Pose Stiff Competition to New OEM Sales

Integration of Telematics, a Key Technology Trend Digital Technologies Make Their Mark on Wheeled Excavators

Atlas Copco Group AB

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Company

Doosan Corporation

Escorts Limited

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd (JCB)

Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr International AG

Sany heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

