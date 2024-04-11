Syntekabio To Showcase Innovative AI Drug Discovery Technologies At Bio-IT World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Don't make patients wait – offering solutions to rapidly bring novel drugs to IND-enabling stage

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntekabio (226330), a global artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery pioneer, today announced its participation at the upcoming Bio-IT World Conference & Expo.



The company has recently launched its drug discovery services in the US and Europe and is introducing STB LaunchPad, Syntekabio's proprietary disease-agnostic technology platform that is able to generate hits, leads, and drug candidates against multiple targets. Viable leads are further optimized and experimentally validated in cooperation with its global network of contract research organizations (CROs), and an IND-enabling package then is delivered to the client.

Jonathan Witztum, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, Syntekabio USA Inc., said:“It is exciting to officially kick off our US activities during BIO-IT World. With our innovative technology and substantial computing power, we can rapidly take clients from target to IND, delivering first- or best-in-class molecules for a wide variety of indications in less than two years. We are excited to now offer these services to customers in the US as well as Europe and look forward to meeting with potential clients to discuss in detail the value our services can bring to their drug discovery and development efforts.”

Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

April 15-17, Boston, MA, USA

Syntekabio is proud to be a Gold sponsor of this not-to-be missed industry event that highlights the latest technology innovations for the life sciences industry.

Don't Make the Patients Wait: Integrating AI and Wet-Lab to Rapidly Deliver Viable Drug Candidates

Presenter: Emilia Kruzel, PhD, Vice President of Business Development Syntekabio

Wednesday, April 17, 12:40pm EST

AI technologies can supercharge data analysis and facilitate rapid drug discovery, but they still require significant case-by-case tailoring and experimental validation. Dr. Kruzel will present Syntekabio's disease-agnostic approach to AI-driven drug discovery that yields viable drug candidates. Bringing together biology, AI, and cloud technologies, Syntekabio is working in a factory-like mode, continuously generating novel and viable drug candidates for a wide range of diseases. The goal: don't make the patients wait.

Connect with Syntekabio at Booth 22

Meet the Syntekabio team to learn more about the company's technologies, including STB LaunchPad.

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 226330) is a drug discovery company bringing together biology and AI/ML since 2009 and facilitating the discovery of first-in-class and best-in-class compounds, rapidly. The company has its own supercomputer cloud, along with a global contract research organization network to complement and validate its computational results. Syntekabio offers clients a one-stop shop, with technologies and tailored services to rapidly generate and optimize drug candidates from target to IND-enabling. Syntekabio's disease-agnostic platform generates a continual stream of hits, leads, and drug candidates that are readily available for purchase. The company also undertakes client-specific projects to identify highly promising development candidates for specific targets and indications.

Contact

Media inquiries – US & Europe:

MC Services AG

Europe: Dr. Cora Kaiser

+49 89 210 228 0

US: Laurie Doyle

+1 339 832 0752

...



