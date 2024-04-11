(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Straddle Carriers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Straddle Carriers Market to Reach 15.9 Thousand Units by 2030

The global market for Straddle Carriers estimated at 11.3 Thousand Units in the year 2023, is projected to reach 15.9 Thousand Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.5 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Straddle Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.5 Thousand Units in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 3.5 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Straddle Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Straddle Carrier: An Introduction

Benefits and Drawbacks

Key Trends and Drivers

Recent Market Activity Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand for Straddle Carriers

Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020

Total Seaborne Trade by Group of Economies

Largest Container Ports in the World by Volume: 2020

Global Container Trade Projections in Million TEUs by Trade Route: 2021and 2025

Increasing Ship Sizes and Cargo Volumes Drive Demand

Rise in Number of Port Terminals Boost Growth Prospects

Growing Focus of Port Terminals to Upgrade Existing Fleet to Drive Opportunities

Robust Demand for Efficient Shipping Containers Augments Demand

Expected Rise in Uptake of Intermodal Transport to Drive Growth

International Trade Scenario Favors Market Growth

Recent Technological Advances in Straddle and Shuttle Carriers

Electric Straddle Carriers Reduce Greenhouse Emissions

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Hybrid Straddle Carriers Widen Uptake

PSA Antwerp to Evaluate Dual Fuel Straddle Carriers

Unmanned Straddle Carriers Seek Role in Driving Efficiency at Port Terminals

Port & Terminal Automation & Evolving Dynamics at Forefront of Straddle Carrier Adoption

Automated Straddle Carriers to Remain at Core of Terminal Automation Efforts

Automated Terminals: Primary Merits

Rise in Greenfield and Brownfield Automation Projects Lend Growth Opportunities

Strong Focus on Safety & Speed Creates Ideal Ground for Straddle Carriers

IoT & AI to Bolster Capabilities of Straddle Carrier Mini Straddle Carriers Witness Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)



Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Combi-Lift Limited

Konecranes PLC

Linde Material Handling GmbH

Cimolai Technology S.P.A.

Air Technical Industries, Inc.

Autoquip Corporation

Big Lift LLC

Kress Corporation

Logitrans A/S

Cargotec Corporation

Bison Group Ltd.

Kalmar

Crown Equipment Corporation Idrojet S.r.l.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900