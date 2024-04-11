Lottery.Com Regains Full Nasdaq Compliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery, Inc. (the“Company”) has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has maintained a minimum market value of publicly held shares (“MVPHS”) of $5,000,000 or greater for the last ten consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) and the matter is now closed. Regaining full compliance with Nasdaq paves the way for future growth.



Lottery CEO, Mr. Matthew McGahan commented:

"Regaining full compliance with Nasdaq is a pivotal milestone for Lottery and its shareholders. This underscores the success of our decision to focus on good corporate governance, operational integrity, and financial transparency. Our status as a Nasdaq-listed entity is essential to our business framework. It fosters a democratic approach to decision-making, empowering a broad spectrum of stakeholders to actively shape the trajectory of innovative ventures and opportunities at both Lottery and Sports. We are here to serve the interests of all our shareholders and won't be swayed by a small minority represented by discredited individuals with vested self-interests.”

“The current management team has worked diligently on the business turnaround in the face of many headwinds and the Company is now well positioned to push the boundaries in the gaming and sports sectors, taking advantage of revenue generating opportunities in order to maximize shareholder value. I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing trust and support in the management team. Additionally, I would like to personally express my appreciation to our entire team for their continued dedication and support.”

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit .

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's future financial performance, as well as the Company's strategy, future operations, revenue guidance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Lottery disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Lottery cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Lottery. In addition, Lottery cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Lottery; (ii) Lottery's ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, including the remediation of identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting relating to segregation of duties with respect to, and access controls to, its financial record keeping system, and Lottery's accounting staffing levels; (iii) the effects of competition on Lottery's future business; (iv) risks related to Lottery's dependence on its intellectual property and the risk that Lottery's technology could have undetected defects or errors; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vi) risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect directly on Lottery and the economy generally; (vii) risks relating to privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (viii) the possibility that Lottery may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (ix) the ability of Lottery to achieve its strategic and growth objectives as stated or at all; and (x) those factors discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus filed by Lottery with the SEC under the heading“Risk Factors” and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by Lottery with the SEC. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that Lottery has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at .