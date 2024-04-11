U.S. Conducts Anti-Ship Missile Tests To Counter Potential Threats From China And Iran

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amid quickly rising tensions worldwide, the U.S. is proactively enhancing its defense and attack strategies.



It recently tested the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM , aiming to improve the Navy's precision in neutralizing sea threats.



This move comes as a direct response to growing concerns over potential conflicts with nations like China and Iran .



The exercise showcased two F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, demonstrating LRASM's ability to execute decisive strikes.



These missiles, difficult to spot and intercept due to their stealth design, can hit targets from afar without detection.



The focus was on launching four LRASMs simultaneously, testing their effectiveness against enemy defenses and their capacity to cause substantial damage to fleets.







This initiative, led by the Navy with Lockheed Martin's support, underscores LRASM's pivotal role in maritime strategy.

Lockheed Martin confirmed the test's success, marking it as one among a dozen evaluations proving LRASM's deadly accuracy and resilience against defended targets.



LRASM plays a vital role in the U.S.'s strategy to combat surface threats from adversaries.



Its compatibility with various military aircraft, including the P-8A Poseidon and B-1B bombers, and plans for F-35 integration, showcases its versatility.



Weighing 1.25 tons and over 4 meters long, LRASM can engage targets 400 km away with a 450 kg warhead.



With a unit price of $5 million, based on Australia's $990 million deal for 200 missiles, LRASM represents a significant advancement in naval warfare capabilities.







