Spain Boosts Global Defense Role At Fidae 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spain highlighted its defense capabilities at Fidae 2024 through the Spanish Association of Defense, Security, Aeronautics, and Space Technology Companies (Tedae).



The Spanish Ambassador to Chile, Rafael Garranzo, led the "Spain Day" opening, emphasizing Spain 's leading role in the defense and security sector.



He showcased Spanish innovations, including advanced satellites and engineering solutions, aiming to strengthen industry ties and promote Spanish defense products.



Key participants like Indra and Hisdesat presented cutting-edge technology, such as the SpainSat NG satellites and the PAZ satellite.















ELS and ITP Aero excel in Spain's aerospace, while Instalaza S.A. and Nammo Group offer top defense solutions.



















The global arms trade landscape has shifted significantly, influenced by the war in Ukraine.



The United States now leads with 42% of global arms exports, an increase from 34%.









Russia's exports dropped 53% since 2019, impacted by sanctions and domestic focus on the Ukraine conflict.









According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), France has overtaken Russia, boosting its defense exports by 47% and now holding 11% of the global market.



Italy's arms exports surge 86%, ranking sixth globally, overtaking Spain and the UK, challenging China and Germany closely.

