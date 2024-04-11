Pliops Wins Data Breakthrough Awards Program’S ‘Flash Storage Solution Of The Year’ Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's AlloyDB Omni Massively Accelerates Traditional Database and Generative AI Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced that its AlloyDB Omni has been named“Flash Storage Solution of the Year” by the fifth annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by Data Breakthrough , part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for today's most competitive categories of technology, the award program evaluates, analyzes and recognizes standout solutions and companies in the data technology market.



XDP- AccelDB is one of three data services by Pliops that runs on the company's Extreme Data Processor (XDP) platform. These data services employ a transformational approach to optimize data infrastructure and accelerate modern workloads, while reducing TCO by 50%. XDP-AccelDB is a best-in-class database accelerator for SQL applications such as PostgreSQL.

Furthering the benefits of XDP-AccelDB, Google, Lenovo and Pliops have collaborated on an integrated solution designed to accelerate traditional database and generative AI applications. The resulting solution, AlloyDB Omni, is preconfigured, thoroughly tested, validated, and optimized, making it easy for customers to deploy in both edge computing and enterprise data center environments. Solution use cases include scenarios in retail POS, manufacturing, utilities and more.

“With AlloyDB Omni, Pliops is making it easy for customers to modernize their workloads and build their own gen AI applications – a feat worthy of being named among the leading data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, Data Breakthrough.

AlloyDB Omni solution benefits for PostgreSQL users include:



Delivers greater than 4X performance gains

Unlocks performance scaling limitation of Stack PostgreSQL with enterprise support from Google

Seamless solution support and services from Google, Lenovo / Pliops and System Integrators

Modernizes Postgres database applications for higher performance and capacity Highly optimized for OLTP /HTAP database applications

“At Pliops, we are highly focused on giving data centers the tools needed to succeed in the AI era,” said Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO.“One of the primary challenges for effective database management is optimizing performance. Enabling and maximizing database performance, scale and reliability while balancing costs requires a new approach that takes advantage of the latest technology innovations – and that is exactly what AlloyDB Omni does. We're proud that our solution has been selected by Data Breakthrough as exemplifying the best in data technology solutions across the globe.”

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company's Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017, Pliops has been named a few times one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit .

