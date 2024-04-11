AACSB International Conference And Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AACSB's annual conference to take place in Atlanta

AACSB International, the world's largest business education association, will host its annual business education conference. This yearly event convenes leaders of industry and business schools from around the globe to discuss the forecast for business education, how schools and business should measure impact, the expectations of teaching and hiring Gen Z., as well as the threats and opportunities with AI. At the event there will also be an opportunity to hear U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Suzanne Clark , as well as attend a Memorandum of Understanding signing between AACSB and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Quatar, represented by Mazen Hasna, chairman of the National Committee for Qualifications and Academic Accreditation. AACSB will also be releasing its first ever report on Gen AI, which takes an in-depth review on the intersection between business education and AI.

What: International Conference and Annual Meeting (ICAM)

Who: 1,300+ global attendees with ties to business education and industry

When: April 15-17, 2024

Where: Atlanta, GA, USA

