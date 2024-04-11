Meet Abigail Napoleone, Miss Toronto Nation Universe 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Abigail Napoleone, the reigning Miss Toronto Nation Universe 2024, is not only a model but also a trailblazer in promoting diversity and empowerment within the fashion industry. In a recent interview, she shared her insights into her journey, motivations, and aspirations, highlighting her commitment to inclusivity and support for emerging talent. With three years of modeling experience under her belt, Abigail's passion for the industry stems from her childhood dream of gracing runways and photoshoots. However, her journey is one of determination and endurance, when she faced a severe medical challenge, which only fueled her determination to pave the way for individuals with chronic illnesses in the modeling world.“As a former patient at Sick Kids Toronto, I would have loved having a“big sister” to support me through the treatments and struggles I endured. The platform with my title, is supporting the M.S. Clinic at Sick Kids Toronto- so I can be the support to other chronically ill kids”, says Abigail.







Abigail's belief in the modeling industry as a platform for celebrating diversity and fostering camaraderie among models is evident. Contrary to common stereotypes, she emphasizes the importance of uplifting one another and providing opportunities for emerging designers, especially those from her hometown of Toronto. Looking ahead, Abigail envisions herself not only as a successful model but also as a champion for sustainable fashion and inclusivity. Her plans include owning a retail business that promotes eco-friendly practices and offers clothing for women of all sizes.







Additionally, she aims to use her title to shine a spotlight on talented designers who have yet to receive the recognition they deserve. As she sets her sights on iconic runways like Toronto Fashion And Arts Week and Milan Fashion Week, Abigail Napoleone remains a beacon of diversity, empowerment, and unwavering passion in the world of fashion. Her dedication to breaking stereotypes and creating positive change serves as an inspiration to aspiring models and designers alike, proving that true beauty lies in embracing one's uniqueness and supporting others on their journey to success.

Photo Credits to: Frank Bokehlicious